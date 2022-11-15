Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 15, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Judith L. Meringer, Shelter Island, was driving north on North Ferry Road on Nov. 12 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle, resulting in damage of over $1,000 to the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries, according to the draft police report.

Francisco D. Ramos, Brentwood, told police on Nov. 9 that he forgot to set the parking brake on his vehicle on a South Ferry boat that had started to leave North Haven. His vehicle rolled into one driven by Laurie J. Depoto, Shelter Island. Damage to her vehicle appeared to be less than $1,000, but because the incident occurred outside the Shelter Island Police Department’s jurisdiction, an accident report would have to be filed with Southampton police if the damage exceeded that amount. Ms. Depoto will obtain estimates for the cost of repair.

Other reports

Shelter Island police conducted 12 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center and Menantic on Nov. 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13, resulting in eight warnings.

A boat was reported “high and dry” on a Ram Island beach on Nov. 7. An officer transported it to Congdon Creek dock where it was secured temporarily until the owner could be located.

On Nov. 8, a caller reported political signs near the school’s voting site. An officer found several signs legally placed outside of the 100-foot threshold mandated by New York election law.

A case of possible harassment was reported on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 10, a visitor to police headquarters requested an extra patrol in Tarkettle as a result of a trespasser on his property. He was also advised to post “No Trespassing” signs along the property and to call police if he sees any further criminal activity.

Neighbors involved in a verbal dispute were advised that their complaint was civil in nature. Also on the 10th, a caller reported seeing a fire in a Cartwright back yard. An officer found an active fire pit and no problems.

Police were told on Nov. 12 that several swastikas had been carved into benches in the Heights. Two motorcyclists were reported speeding in the Center; the area was canvassed with negative results.

On the same day a family domestic dispute was reported in the Center for documentation purposes. Police followed up on the case on Nov. 13.

Police received a report that on the 13th, someone had driven onto the lawn at the end of his Center driveway. There was no property damage. A caller told police that he had completed a job in 2022 but had not been paid for his services, although the work was spelled out in the contract. An officer advised him that his complaint was civil in nature but would be documented by police.

In other incidents: police conducted two well-being checks; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; responded to a lost and found report; and assisted with the COVID booster program administered by the town at the Shelter Island School.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three fire alarms in Shorewood, West Neck and the Center on Nov. 7, 12 and 13, respectively. One was a false alarm and two others were non-emergencies.

A burglary alarm in the Center was activated on Nov. 7 and was declared a false alarm.

An audible alarm on Ram Island was set off on Nov. 10; an employee on site reported negative problems.

Another audible alarm in the Center on the 11th was activated when a pool house screen door was open — probably blown open by the wind.

The front door of Dering Harbor’s Village Hall set off an alarm on Nov. 12; all exterior doors were secure and no problems were observed.

On the 12th, a panic alarm in the Heights was set off accidentally.

Animals

A sick raccoon in the Heights was captured by the animal control officer (ACO) and taken to the vet for humane euthanasia. A wild turkey, injured when hit by a vehicle on Route 114, was dead when the ACO arrived.

A cat was reported stuck under a Center deck; it was trapped by the ACO, who located its microchip and reunited the cat with its owner.

Two dogs at large were reported in the Center; the ACO arrived just as their owner arrived to collect the dogs.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 7, 8, 10 and 13. On the 8th, parents took their child to Southampton Hospital and on the 13th, transportation for an aided patient was refused.