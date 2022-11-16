Daily Update: School supports septic plan, Volleyball team falls in state semifinals

The volleyball team waits to be introduced on the Bard College court at the start of the Regionals Semi-Finals against the Mount Academy. Credit: Todd Gulluscio)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School supports Center septic plan: Engineer says Town alert to critical timeline

Islander Nancy Dougherty’s book named one of New Yorker magazine’s best

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 15, 2022

Shelter Island volleyball team falls in state regionals: County champs wrap a great season

NORTHFORKER

The Map: A fork full of pie

Introducing southforker: eat, drink, live, breathe in the Hamptons

SOUTHFORKER

Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving

Cook this now: Honeynut-Tahini Dip

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of rain are expected throughout the morning, mainly before 10 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 32 mph and the low tonight will be around 37.