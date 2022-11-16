Daily Update: School supports septic plan, Volleyball team falls in state semifinals
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School supports Center septic plan: Engineer says Town alert to critical timeline
Islander Nancy Dougherty’s book named one of New Yorker magazine’s best
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 15, 2022
Shelter Island volleyball team falls in state regionals: County champs wrap a great season
NORTHFORKER
Introducing southforker: eat, drink, live, breathe in the Hamptons
SOUTHFORKER
Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving
Cook this now: Honeynut-Tahini Dip
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of rain are expected throughout the morning, mainly before 10 a.m.
Winds could gust as high as 32 mph and the low tonight will be around 37.