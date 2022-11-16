Shelter Islander competes in cross country State Championships

(Credit: Todd Gulluscio)

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Shelter Island School sophomore Jaxson Rylott, seen above with Coach Toby Green, competed in the New York State Championships Class D cross country race.

Cheered on by coaches, family and friends, Jaxson finished 89th out of 114 student athletes with a time of 20:26 on a wet and muddy course at VVS High School in upstate Verona.

This was Jaxson’s first experience competing in the state championship race and Islanders look forward to another opportunity for him to compete next year.