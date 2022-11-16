Sylvester Manor hosts school breaks — Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ theme inspires the program

Children enjoy exploring the grounds of Sylvester Manor and celebrating the changing seasons.(Courtesy photo)

The forest and farm landscapes of the Island’s historic Sylvester Manor grounds will provide the setting for a program that students can enjoy during breaks in the school calendar.

Beginning Thanksgiving week, students ages 5-10 can participate in sessions during November, December, February and April. Children can be signed up by the day or by the week.

The Sylvester Manor staff describes the program as “a dynamic, science-based, re-wilding curriculum, created in the spirit of kindness and compassion for the children of our changing world.”

All sessions will thread Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” through the week, noticing the inspiration from the natural world in a musical representation of seasons.

Children will create artwork, hear stories, design puppets, make animal dens, plant seedlings and more, all while developing a connection from the forest and farm to the rest of the world.

The dates for the sessions are:

Autumn: November 23 & 25

Winter: December 26-30

Spring: February 20-24

Summer: April 10-14

The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Year-round, Shelter Island resident children are provided a 50% discounted rate.

The daily rate is $140/day (non-resident)/$70 per day (resident). The weekly rate is $600/week (non-resident)/ $300/week (resident).

To register, visit https://www.sylvestermanor.org/school-break