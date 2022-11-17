Daily Update: Affordable housing ballot proposition passes after final votes counted

(Reporter file )

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Ballot proposition passes on funding affordable housing through real estate transfer tax

Sylvester Manor hosts school breaks — Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ theme inspires the program

Shelter Islander competes in cross country State Championships

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Norine Pennacchia

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: A mid-century gem on West Neck Harbor

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.