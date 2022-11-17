Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 17, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Button Making (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Templates provided for you to draw and design your own buttons. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Tiny Food Party (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. Noshing on all kinds of tiny delights and having great conversation. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Special Moving and Grooving Story Time, 11 a.m. Come join Ginta and Sara for this very special story time. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Early Childhood Movie Day: Ratatouille (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. Laugh as the little chef navigates the world of humans. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Movie Night: The Goonies (Ages 10+, PG), 4 p.m. Go on an action packed adventure with The Goonies. Snacks are provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

DIY Leaf Stamped Napkins Take-and-Make Kit. Your kit will include napkins, craft paint and a paintbrush. You will need a rolling pin and paper towels and whatever you would like to use to imprint on your napkins. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Manhattan Cult Story: My Unbelievable True Story of Sex, Crimes, Chaos, and Survival, 7 p.m. at the Library. Spencer Schneider will discuss his book, a cautionary tale about the 23 years he spent in a secret cult that preyed on highly educated, young professionals. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Basically Baroque Concert, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Chamber music group Jean Hendrickson and Bill Packard, flutes; Jeannie Woelker, cello; and Linda Betjeman, keyboard, will perform works of English and Italian baroque composers, and of Haydn. Admission is free but donations accepted.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Thanksgiving Charcuterie Plate, 1 p.m., Library. Create a beautiful and delicious plate which includes cheese, meats, nuts, crackers and more fun snacks to take home. The fee for this program is $25 and should be paid in advance when you register at the library.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Sylvester Manor Farmstand Special Thanksgiving Hours, 9 am. – 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Shakespeare in Community Online: Henry VI – Part I, 12:30 p.m. (ZOOM) Henry the VI, Part I begins Shakespeare’s trilogy which is centered on the War of the Roses. The peace in France is destroyed as Joan of Arc persuades the French king to reclaim English held lands. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Mystery Book Club: Murder on Wall Street by Victoria Thompson, 5:30 p.m. (ZOOM) Midwife Sarah Brandt Malloy and her detective husband, Frank, must discover who killed a prominent—but despised—society banker before an innocent family is destroyed. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS -In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 17, 9 – 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, November 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Friday, November 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, November 18, 3 – 4 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Friday, November 18, 7 – 8 p.m.

WAC Monday, November 21, 2 – 3 p.m.