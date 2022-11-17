Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Nov. 17, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Editor’s note: Due to the recent cyberattack on Suffolk County computer systems, real estate transfers were not published between Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated October 9-15, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Reiter, K, by Executor to Breglio’s Market LLC, 87 N Ferry Rd (700-15-1-1), (C), $2,050,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• RGR Ventures LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., Middle Country Rd & 21.04, 5 & 6 (600-99-2-21.3), (V), $3,750,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Baxter, W, to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 260 Griffing & lots 08, 9 & 10 (1000-102-5-9.7), (V), $1,300,000

• Rimor Development to Davis, Stephen, Harvest Pointe, Unit 26 (1000-102.1-1-26), (R), $949,000

• Kehl, G, to Roux, Matthew, 450 Strohson Rd (1000-103-10-20), (R), $3,300,000

• Bay Avenue Holdings to Strong’s Broadwaters Cove, Marina, 8000 Skunk Ln (1000-104-8-2.5), (R&E), $3,500,000

• Kohart, C & T, to Farley, Robert, 1260 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.7), (R), $1,235,000

• Cody, A & H, to Garmirian, Patricia, Jennifer & Lindsay, 630 Dean Dr (1000-116-4-2), (R), $1,850,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Thalassinos, A, to Patane, Alfredo, 4510 The Long Way (1000-30-2-92), (V), $476,000

• Roensch, B, by Administrator to Mills III, Robert, 195 Dogwood Ln (1000-31-15-1), (R), $650,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Holtzman, H, to Wilson, Richard, 275 Royal Ave (900-123-1-62), (R), $400,000

• Quigley, B, by Administrator to Cedar 2 Oak Properties, 16 Randall St (900-140-2-26), (R), $210,000

• Breest, K, to Valverde, Angel, 59 Royal Ave (900-148-2-50), (R), $500,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Brincat, C, to Triskelion Aegean LLC, 207 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-10.10), (R), $675,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Volpe, D, & Kneuer, A, to Mecca, John, 40100 Route 25 (1000-86-4-1.5), (R), $835,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Silver Village Condominium to Nappi, Joseph, 40 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-40), (R), $462,342

• Doherty, L, to Frey, Christian, 25 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.73), (R), $730,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Rojas, Mauro, 38 AJ Court (600-65-1-4.7), (R), $718,863

• Day Star Community Development to SRI Vinayak Enterprises, 1292 E Main St (600-105-1-29), (V), $587,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sousa, P Trust to Hood, Rory, 1695 Mill Creek Dr (1000-51-6-32), (R), $1,620,000

• Gobic, A, to 505 Plum Island Lane LLC, 2200 & 2210 Hobart Rd (1000-64-3-4), (R), $725,000

• 34890 Route 48 LLC to 13173, 34890 CR 48 (1000-69-4-1.3), (C), $600,000

• Gabberty, A & L, to Hevia Trust, Jorge, 7120 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-7-7), (R), $901,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Tortorella, M & D, to Williams, Deanna, 11 Oakwood Dr (600-52-1-10), (R), $519,900

• Beirne, T, to Wetzel, William, 113 Long Pond Rd (600-95-1-20), (R), $735,000

• King, J & L, to Miserendino Trust, Sandra, 15 Deerfield Crescent (600-96-1-14.38), (R), $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)