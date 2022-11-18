Daily Update: 300 COVID-19 booster shots administered, Fire commissioner position open

(Reporter file photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

309 COVID booster shots administered at school

Fire commissioner position open: Applications due by Nov. 23

Suffolk County Water Authority reports failure to get grants: Cites problems with leaks, well issues

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Nov. 17, 2022

Early deadlines for ads, copy for Thanksgiving issue of the Reporter

NORTHFORKER

Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 19

SOUTHFORKER

Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving

New York Wine of the Week: 2017 Saltbird Cellars Harbinger, $36

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance for showers late tonight and the low will be around 31.

It will be breezy throughout the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s in the forecast through Monday.