Daily Update: Turkey plunge returns this weekend, Town Board approves 2023 budget

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Turkey Plunge planned for Thanksgiving weekend

Town Board approves 2023 budget: Promises further discussion of mooring issues

Thanksgiving dining out — and in — on Shelter Island

Charity Cooks: A trio of Thanksgiving pies to eat or share

Suffolk Closeup: When Nazis marched in the county

Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

Reporter Featured Letter to the Editor, Nov, 18, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Here’s what to expect as the End End Food Market returns to Riverhead Nov. 26

Prepare for Thanksgiving with this Fruit Farm Apple Pie recipe

Shop Local: Orient Linen Co.

One Minute on the North Fork: Making apple pie at Wickham’s Fruit Farm

What’s for sale: beach cottages by the Bay

Cooking up a throwback North Fork Thanksgiving

SOUTHFORKER

Podcast: Roman Roth, a Man for all Seasons

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could make it feel more like 20 or 30 degrees.

It will be clear and breezy overnight with a low near 34.