Daily Update: Turkey plunge returns this weekend, Town Board approves 2023 budget
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Turkey Plunge planned for Thanksgiving weekend
Town Board approves 2023 budget: Promises further discussion of mooring issues
Thanksgiving dining out — and in — on Shelter Island
Charity Cooks: A trio of Thanksgiving pies to eat or share
Suffolk Closeup: When Nazis marched in the county
Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner
Reporter Featured Letter to the Editor, Nov, 18, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Here’s what to expect as the End End Food Market returns to Riverhead Nov. 26
Prepare for Thanksgiving with this Fruit Farm Apple Pie recipe
One Minute on the North Fork: Making apple pie at Wickham’s Fruit Farm
What’s for sale: beach cottages by the Bay
Cooking up a throwback North Fork Thanksgiving
SOUTHFORKER
Podcast: Roman Roth, a Man for all Seasons
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could make it feel more like 20 or 30 degrees.
It will be clear and breezy overnight with a low near 34.