Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar retires

Dorothy Ogar at home. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Just weeks after Dorothy Ogar was honored by having the Town Clerk’s office named for her after decades of service to the Town, she has retired.

Ms. Ogar is currently on vacation and her resignation will take effect Dec. 17, according to Deputy Town Clerk Linda Cass.

Amber Wilson is assuming Ms. Ogar’s duties, Ms. Cass said. The Town Board will appoint a Town Clerk in the interim and voters will have the last word next November, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

Ms. Ogar has been Town Clerk since 1978 and served as assistant in that office, working for her mother, Helen Dickerson Smith, since 1961.

Ms. Ogar’s daughter, Sharon Jacobs, resigned last year as deputy clerk after 33 years, and moved to Florida where Ms. Ogar is visiting, and may be relocating.

Ms. Ogar has had a battle with COVID that kept her out of the office this fall, and that, along with wanting more time with her family, may have prompted her decision to retire now.

At the Oct. 22 ceremony marking the designation of the Town Clerk’s office in Ms. Ogar’s name, former councilman Peter Reich noted she has worked for 13 supervisors and been revered as the person holding the institutional memory of the town.

Councilman Jim Colligan presented the plaque to Ms. Ogar at the October event, announcing only one person would decide where the plaque would hang: “Dottie runs the place,” he said, hailing it as “a perfect day for a perfect lady.”

Other speakers that day were former supervisors Albert Kilb and Hoot Sherman, and former councilmen Ed Brown and Glenn Waddington.

All praised her professionalism in keeping the office non-political. Mr. Kilb praised her “loyalty, hard work and diligence,” and her “strong skill set, and grace and elegance.”

Mr. Sherman said he has known Ms. Ogar since they were in 1st grade together, and how as clerk, her deep institutional knowledge of the office saved Town Boards from serious mistakes, including lawsuits that Board members could have stumbled into.

She could make her points known without verbalizing them, Mr. Sherman said, remembering “that look,” which told people in no uncertain terms “to move on, go back to your desk and sit down.”

Ms. Ogar is “always cool and calm and respectful,” Mr. Waddington said. He and Mr. Brown credited her with helping them navigate the demands of the office when they assumed their Town Board seats.

The Reporter will have more on this developing story online and in next week’s print edition.