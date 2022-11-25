Arts event planned in Heights

Virginia Cantarella’s painting in honor of “The Year of the Water Tiger.” (Courtesy photo)

The public is invited to a Holiday Arts Event sponsored by Griffing & Collins Real Estate and DJTM Enterprises on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 2 Grand Avenue in the Heights.

Celebrate the Holiday Season 2022 by supporting the alliance of artists, musicians and small business, to peruse, purchase and enjoy the works of celebrated visual and performing artists.

Virginia Cantarella, whose career spans seven decades, will feature a special farewell to the “Year of the Water Tiger” with paintings, prints and cards of the powerful, yet near extinct, creature whose reign ends on Jan. 21, 2023. Her other beautiful landscapes and still life paintings, drawings and prints are described as rich in color and composition with a mastery that transports the viewer to quiet reflection and serenity.

Internationally acclaimed recording artist and award-winning Virtuoso Guitarist Robert Secrist will be oerforming at the event. As a seasoned performer, who has studied with the great Andres Segovia, Secrist has the unique ability to continue a lineage which reaches back to the interpretative aesthetic of yesteryear but also illuminates the Great American Songbook and beloved jazz standards.

Secrist’s varied repertoire spans 500 years of music from Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and 20th Century composers as well as his own signature arrangements of beloved contemporary songs.

There will also be estate, vintage and hand-designed jewelry from Tashi Tatiana Arts and Jewelry Design as well as accessories available for purchase.

Come and enjoy a feast for the eyes, ears and palate as you sample sweet treats from Erica’s Rugelach & Baking, Co. Holiday packages are available for sale.