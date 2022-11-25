Turkey Plunge planned for Saturday

Scene of a past Turkey Plunge at Crescent Beach. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The annual Turkey Plunge sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.

The event, with participants charging into the waters off Crescent Beach.

The Plunge is a highlight of the Thanksgiving weekend, with participants, most wearing costumes, braving plunging temperatures to splash into the sea.

To register for the event, which raises funds to support the Library, visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/turkey-plunge-form

The registration fee is $25 prior to the day of the plunge, $30 if paid the day of the event.