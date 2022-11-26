13th annual Turkey Plunge back at Crescent Beach

Preparing to take the Turkey Plunge. The crowd at Crescent Beach Saturday morning getting ready to brave the waters for a good cause and just for the thrill of it. (Credit: Peter Reich)

Bright, sunny skies. Air temperature, 50 degrees. Water temperature, 53 degrees. Winds from the west at 13 mph. And a shouting, shrieking, screaming crowd of philanthropists/ thrill-seekers throwing themselves into the bay off Crescent Beach.

The 13th annual Turkey Plunge (Freezin’ for a Reason, Splash for Cash, etc.) joyfully returned at 11 a.m., Saturday. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, those registered contributed to funds for the Library, and the sale of distinctive T-shirts and caps, designed by Peter Waldner, added to the good cause.

Below are some photos by Ambrose Clancy of the great event. The Reporter will have more in its print edition on Thursday.

Kylie Kim, 12, and Beckett Williamson, 13, were ready to plunge.

A sea fairy (aka Janet Resnick) was on hand and ready to test the waters.

Chris Carey, heading up the Carey Clan, about to keep his streak alive of plunging for the 13th year in a row.

Hercules, part of the Carey Clan, wearing a special costume for the season, was ticketed for a good splash in the bay.

Myla and Leonardo Dougherty, set to brave the bay.

Heather Brownlie, Queen of the Butterflies, was ready to float into the water.

Joy (and a few shivers).

Walk in, or run in? Or does it make a difference?

Heading in and heading out.

I’m outta here!

I’ll race you to the beach.



Whoa!

Happiness is …

Still smiling (the warm towel helps) are Triinu Sepp, left, and Teddy Hills, after the plunge.

Heading over to see what the fuss was about.