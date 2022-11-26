13th annual Turkey Plunge back at Crescent Beach

Bright, sunny skies. Air temperature, 50 degrees. Water temperature, 53 degrees. Winds from the west at 13 mph. And a shouting, shrieking, screaming crowd of philanthropists/ thrill-seekers throwing themselves into the bay off Crescent Beach.
The 13th annual Turkey Plunge (Freezin’ for a Reason, Splash for Cash, etc.) joyfully returned at 11 a.m., Saturday. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, those registered contributed to funds for the Library, and the sale of distinctive T-shirts and caps, designed by Peter Waldner, added to the good cause.
Below are some photos by Ambrose Clancy of the great event. The Reporter will have more in its print edition on Thursday.