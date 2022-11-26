Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Nov. 26, 2002

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 14, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Lucie J. Cahill, Greenwich, Conn., equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Jose E. Da Silva, Southold, violating miscellaneous rules, $50 plus $93.

Matheus R. Holtsville, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Christopher E. Fortin, seat belt violation, $50 plus $93.

Steven J. Hirsch, Jericho, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Robert E. Kraft, Cold Spring Harbor, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Jennifer V. Lupo, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Xavier O. Nugra-Nugra, Holtsville, eequipment violation, $100 plus $63.

Doreen Pappas, New York City, equipment violation.

Chytanga P.Rangaiah, Shelter Island, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Julieta Santos DeFabian, Greenport, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Juan A. Ventrua, Central Islip, plate lamp, $25 plus $63.

Ronaldo Vidals, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Andreas Wuerfel, Sag Harbor, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Rene P. Yanza Garcia, Southampton, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was Gerald P. Zarrella of East Greenwich, R.I., on a vessel regulation violation. Thirty-eight cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 21 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 17 at the request of the court.