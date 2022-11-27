Happy Holidays From the Shelter Island Country Club

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The board of the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) would like to wish all our members and guests a happy holiday season. The course continues to be open for play using the honor system as weather permits. The pro shop is closed for the season but get out and walk nine before the snow gets here.

Membership Drive 2023

As inflation continues to rise, so does the cost of running SICC. That being the case, SICC has increased its membership rates for the 2023 season by 5%. The good news is SICC is offering early membership renewal at the 2022 rate up until Dec. 31, 2022.

Early renewal helps with our finances as our winter season has no cash inflows coming, but our cost of doing business continues. 2022 was a banner year for SICC, with our membership and gross revenue at record levels. Thanks for all your support.

As a nonprofit corporation, all our proceeds after expenses go back into upgrades around the course and buildings. We would also like to thank the Town for the many upgrades and the recent improvement of our cart paths. Memberships are a great holiday gift, so please renew early and help support SICC.

December 3rd at Saint Mary’s

On Saturday, Dec. 3, SICC will have a table at Saint Mary’s for their annual Christmas Craft fair. Come by and grab some SICC merchandise (like a winter hat) since these things make great holiday gifts. Gift certificates and membership renewals will be available.

2023

The board has been working hard to get set up for the 2023 season. The Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program is all set for its second season. The tournament schedule will be full as usual. The Flying Goat Restaurant will be back for its 6th season.

So, again, thanks for your support and get those membership renewals in early.

Happy Holidays!