Dead man found on beach identified

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The dead man found by Shelter Island Police Department officers on Nov. 8 on the beach on the southside of Mashomack in the Smith Cove waterway has been identified.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner has confirmed he was Dario Donato Cholula-Rojas, 31, of Queens, New York.

Mr. Cholula-Rojas was the subject of a missing persons investigation by the Southampton Police Department regarding a missing kayaker.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office.