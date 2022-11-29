Daily Update: Shelter Island needs more rain or snow, Island gatherings welcome in the holidays
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Not a drought, but dry — Shelter Island needs more rain or snow
Lighting up winter nights — Island gatherings welcome in the holidays
Shelter Island Junior high girls volleyball team ready to roll
NORTHFORKER
Where to donate on the North Fork this Giving Tuesday
North Fork Dream Home: Swoon-worthy views of Southold Bay with 177 feet of beachfront
SOUTHFORKER
These South Fork food pantries are feeding your neighbors, and you can have their backs
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.