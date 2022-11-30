Daily Update: Islanders seek advice from Nantucket on septic systems, Harbor seals return for the winter
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islanders get advice from Nantucket on septic systems
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 29, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Paul Frederick Larsen
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do across the North Fork in December
McCall’s Pinot Noir awarded 93 points by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Old School Lobster Garganelli
South Fork Dream Home: A comely Hamptons cottage steps from notable Art Village enclave
WEATHER
Showers are in the forecast today, mainly after 1 p.m. and the high will be near 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could occasionally gust as high as 45 mph and between a quarter and half an inch of rain is possible.
Cloudy skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 33.