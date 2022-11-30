Daily Update: Islanders seek advice from Nantucket on septic systems, Harbor seals return for the winter

Lost in thought. This harbor seal was seen off Menhaden Lane this week. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders get advice from Nantucket on septic systems

The seals are here to be seen

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 29, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Paul Frederick Larsen

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do across the North Fork in December

McCall’s Pinot Noir awarded 93 points by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Old School Lobster Garganelli

South Fork Dream Home: A comely Hamptons cottage steps from notable Art Village enclave

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast today, mainly after 1 p.m. and the high will be near 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could occasionally gust as high as 45 mph and between a quarter and half an inch of rain is possible.

Cloudy skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 33.