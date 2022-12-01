Daily Update: Reporter police blotter featured in New Yorker, Recount expected on Prop 3

The New Yorker gives a shout out to the Reporter. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Reporter police blotter goes national

Surozenski pulls out of commissioner’s race: Reiter expected to be elected Dec. 13

Here we go again: Proposition 3 could face recount

Shelter Island Calendar of events, Dec. 1, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Displaced on the North Fork: Housing crisis leaves longtime residents scrambling for a place to live

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Irv Pitman, proud WWII veteran, dies at 105

Guest Spot: Greenport Village’s future is on the table

NORTHFORKER



Shop local this season at these holiday markets and fairs

Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center

SOUTHFORKER

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.