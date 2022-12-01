Shelter Island Calendar of events, Dec. 1, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Hot Cocoa Mug Ornament Take-and-Make: This cute ornament will remind you of nestling by the fire with a mug of hot chocolate. There will be a special treat inside this kit too. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Brownie Decorating (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. Come to the library and decorate this delicious wintery treat. The brownies will be in the shape of evergreen trees and will even have a pretzel stick as the trunk. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Mini Wreath Design (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Looking for a fun decoration for your door or as a gift to show someone you love them? We’ll provide plenty of supplies to decorate these mini-wreaths so you can just bring your creativity. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Holiday Extravaganza, 1 p.m., bring the little ones inside for a special story from Miss Mollie, crafts, treats and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS, FAMILIES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Help Write the Library’s Next Chapter,

7 p.m. Have you heard about the proposed library expansion and renovation plans? Do you want to know more? Come to the Library Community Room to meet the architects and the construction manager as they present the current plans and address your questions.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

East End Hospice Tree of Lights Ceremony, 2:30 p.m., Library. Pause and remember those who are no longer with us. If you would like to have an ornament placed on the tree in remembrance of a loved one, please call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080 with any questions or to request an ornament.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Tree Lighting, 5 p.m., Police department. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Followed by treats and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Community Center.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Sylvester Manor Windmill Lighting, 4-5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Rd. Free, hot chocolate, carols, cookies.

Friday Night Dialogue: One Quarter of the Nation w/ Nancy Foner, 7 p.m., at the library. One Quarter of the Nation examines how immigrants have transformed America in profound and far-reaching ways that go to the heart of the country’s identity and institutions. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Library parking lot. Shop for foods, gifts from local vendors.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS — In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 1, 9 – 10 a.m.

WQI

Thursday, December 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, December 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, December 6, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 6, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, December 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, December 7, 10 to 11 a.m.