St. Nicholas Day Fair returns to St. Mary’s

A visit from St. Nicholas is a highlight of the Fair at St. Mary’s. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

One of the most popular events of the Christmas season is the St. Nicholas Day Fair, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Numerous local vendors will be selling delightful Christmas ware and other handmade goods. The most popular feature of the event is the Cookie Walk: Grab your mask, a pair of gloves and a coffee can and fill it up with homemade cookies.

Guests can also purchase homemade soups and sandwiches at the window. You can also try your luck at the ECW raffle featuring prizes from the vendors.

With the holiday season fast approaching, St. Nicholas himself, the red-robed, white-bearded saint will make an appearance at the Fair.

St. Nicholas was born in the 3rd century and was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships.

The tradition had its nostalgic start at an old church in Grand Rapids, Mich., when parishioners remembered the United Kingdom monarch’s annual “walk about” for her subjects.

Soon, the event came to be a day of socializing and receiving a “few sweets” too.