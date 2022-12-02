Christmas Tree and Menorah to be lit for holidays

Last year’s Christmas tree in front of Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The official lighting of the Town Christmas Tree will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in front of Police Department Headquarters in the Center.

Brett Surerus will serve as master of ceremonies and members of the school band will be on hand for holiday music and caroling.

The lighting, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, will be immediately followed by a gathering at Legion Hall, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will greet children and guests.

As usual there will be hot chocolate, music, cookies and other treats.

The lighting of the Menorah in a previous holiday season. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The Menorah will be lit on Sunday, Dec 18, 5 p.m. in front of the Police Department by Rabbi Berel Lerman, spiritual leader of Center For Jewish Life in Sag Harbor.

There will be music and holiday treats sponsored by the Center.