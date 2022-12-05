Zeldin announces end of septic grant tax

Congressman Lee Zeldin announces IRS reverses course and won’t tax septic grants. (Credit; Reporter file photo)

Relief is coming to taxpayers who have received grants to convert aged septic systems to the nitrogen-reducing I/A systems.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, (R-New York-1), in perhaps his last major move since giving up his seat in a losing battle to become governor of New York, has announced the Internal Revenue Service has ruled residents won’t be liable for taxes on Suffolk County grants received to offset construction costs.

“This decision from the IRS is the correct and just policy, and is a huge victory for Suffolk County taxpayers,” Mr. Zeldin said. “Saddling Long Islanders with an unexpected bill come tax season was always unacceptable,” he said.

“I am proud of our efforts with the IRS, Suffolk County and across all levels to find a workable solution to resolve this situation.”

When the County first announced the program aimed at improving water quality by supporting installation of the I/A systems, no one thought the grant money would be taxed. But papers they signed to receive the money indicated there could be tax consequences.

The grants became a political football between County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and County Comptroller John Kennedy (R) over taxing the grants when the two men became rivals for the County Executive’s seat in 2019.

Tax forms were sent to both those who received the grant money and companies handling installations of the upgraded systems.

Councilwoman Meg Larsen, who works for the family-owned Shelter Island Sand, Gravel & Contracting engaged in installing septic systems, said at the time contractors fought what they saw as double taxation on the same money and they won their case, with the county issuing new 1099s to be filed that indicated no income for residents.

Nonetheless, grant recipients were still being hit with tax bills.

Deputy County Executive Peter Scully, who has been known as the water “czar” among county officials, tried fighting the taxes. But Mr. Kennedy sought and got an Internal Revenue Service opinion that maintained grant money was income and had to be declared.

Mr. Scully argued at the time taxing the grants would discourage county residents from upgrading their septic systems, an effort considered vital to protecting drinking water and surrounding water in the Peconic Estuary from being compromised by high nitrate levels.

Mr. Scully accused Mr. Kennedy of playing politics.

Mr. Zeldin made the same argument, joining Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) to work to reverse the IRS ruling that had upheld Mr. Kennedy’s view that the grants had to be taxed.

While their efforts failed to gain traction initially, they were persistent and were joined by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. Still, no action was taken and Mr. Zeldin made it clear he would continue his efforts to reverse the original IRS decision.

At the time, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said the Town had no choice but to advise grant recipients to declare the income because the IRS matches against the 1099s.

Ms. Larsen said from the start of the County grant program, it was intended to encourage installation of the upgraded systems without tax consequences. It was the focal point of Mr. Bellone’s clean water initiative, she noted.