Daily Update: Pridwin cancels holiday plans, Zeldin announces end of septic grant tax

Flowers grow alongside a nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pridwin cancels holiday plans to finish construction

Zeldin announces end of septic grant tax

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village Planning Notes: Hotel discussion continues, hearing set on new pilates studio

Shellabration returns to Greenport for 11th year

Greenport hosts annual Christmas parade: Photos

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Board of Education notes: Assistant principal hired to replace dean at middle school

NORTHFORKER

Photos: 8th annual Cutchogue Holiday House Tour

North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Of all the ginger joints in the world, pastry chef Mazie Galle’s Chequit replica is the sweetest

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A steady rain will move into the area this afternoon and the low tonight will be around 51.