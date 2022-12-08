Daily Update: Health officials issue warnings over ‘tripledemic,’ Town Board approves mooring code changes

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett and Dr. Sallie Permar, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine, for a winter public health update Wednesday. (Credit: Darren McGee- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board passes mooring code changes

Young volleyball players build confidence

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Free Library’s historic Yellow Barn receives $25,000 state grant for renovations

Residents urged to take precaution as ‘tripledemic’ of flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections rise

Southold man, 90, dies in crash on County Road 94 in Calverton Wednesday morning

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 8, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Proposed battery storage facility faces scrutiny at pair of public hearings

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker holiday issue is now on newsstands

New cheese shop brings the French countryside to Cut­ch­ogue

SOUTHFORKER

Jingle, jingle! 5 holiday Hampton concerts to end the year on a ring-a-ling

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies remain clear tonight and the low will be around 31.