Daily Update: Calls for tolerance after swastika found on park bench, Basketball team falls to Southold

Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Editorial: Turn away from hatred and violence

Basketball loss follows four impressive wins

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Residents oppose holding hearings on battery storage, digesters before comprehensive plan is finalized

Aquebogue man indicted after making antisemitic terror threat in NYC

North Fork Audubon Society releases annual shorebird report

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Basketball: Porters pick up first win in home opener under new coach

Equal Time: CAST needs help as it helps others

Surrey Lane farm, orchard and vineyard hits the market for $4.1 million

NORTHFORKER

Get high marks for the holidays with old-fashioned fun at Gingerbread University

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of Dec. 10

SOUTHFORKER

7 Perfect Hamptons Winter Walks

Southside Sips: Maverick Margarita

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.