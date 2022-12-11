(Credit: Courtesy image)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 28, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Karin Boysen-Javidi, East Marion, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Karen Cadzin, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

James V. Casale, Shelter Island, cellphone use while driving, fined $100 plus $93.

Geovanny Gomez Gonzalez, Shelter Island, tail lamp violation, $50 plus $63.

Andrea B. Mangan, Floral Park, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Leland J. Murrin, speeding; Brian G. Raab, equipment violation; Romulo Vera, unlicensed driving and turn signal violation. A bench warrant was issued for Benjamin H. Wyatt on 7th-degree criminal possession of controlled substance.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, eight at the request of defendants or their attorneys and three at the request of the court.