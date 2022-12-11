REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Shelter Island Library.

Proposed plans unveiled at library

BY SUSAN CAREY DEMPSEY

COMMUNITY NEWS EDITOR

The public was invited to a discussion at the Shelter Island Public Library on Friday, Dec. 2 to hear architects and a contractor present proposed plans for renovation and expansion of the building. Todd Harvey and Christopher Sepp from the architecture firm Beatty, Harvey and Associates showed renderings of an addition that would provide more space and solve some of the difficulties of the current structure.

Derek Knatz, from Park East Construction, said his team will go through the library in the next few months to assess its condition and identify any issues to be addressed. The addition would utilize the field adjacent to the library, on Bateman Road, where a tent is usually erected in the summer for larger gatherings than the building can accommodate.

Both the contractor and the architects have done considerable work at other libraries in the area, bringing experience on the individual needs and challenges such facilities entail. “But every community is unique, and Shelter Island even more so,” Mr. Harvey said, which is why the public has been urged to provide input at a series of these meetings.

There is no estimate for the project yet. That will follow the Park East assessment, when they can cost it out, probably in January, Library Director Terry Lucas said. The funds will come from a variety of sources, including donations, for which pledges are beginning to come in, as well as a mortgage to be obtained, provided the public approves giving the library the go-ahead to incur the debt. Ms. Lucas will work with the Town Assessor to calculate what impact on Islanders’ tax bills the cost would add. There will be a vote in June 2023, where Islanders will be asked to approve the library incurring the debt for the expansion.

The presentation looked at recent usage of the library, which has had a threefold increase in use over the past 15 years. In 2017, the building had 34,128 visitors; by 2019 that number was 91,034 for the year. Obviously, COVID-19 curtailed in-person use, but the staff put many programs online and hosted discussions on Zoom. With the abatement of the pandemic, the library is busy again for a variety of uses — story time for little ones; games for young adults, exhibit spaces for art, language classes, author talks and much more. The library also provides passport and notary services, which are difficult to offer in the public rooms while protecting a patron’s privacy. The building has also been the site for vaccination programs for the community.

One of the pledges Ms. Lucas has received is $75,000 from the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation, which will be acknowledged with a plaque in one of the new spaces that will be prioritized for adult use, rather than children’s programs. Ms. Lucas mentioned that a fireplace would be the focal point of a reading and gathering area in such a space.

The architects described the expanded section as providing much more natural light in the library, with windows overlooking an outdoor terrace.

Other needs that the expansion would address include storage space, additional restrooms, handicap accessible entrances and parking. The architects responded positively to a suggestion from an audience member that pavers could be used to add parking spaces, allowing grass to grow between the pavers, rather than paving over currently grassy areas in the field adjacent to the building. Mr. Sepp said the plans would seek to keep some landscaping on the grounds as a buffer for adjoining houses. “Also, we wouldn’t want to cut down mature trees,” he said.

Another attendee called attention to the large community of artists — 40 or so — on the Island, and asked if there would be more exhibit space for their work, to which the answer was yes. Much of the new space can be used for multiple purposes. The expansion meeting was held in the community room, which has a capacity of about 75 people. The largest room in the new plan would hold twice that number; it can also be divided into two smaller sections, with a soundproof wall in between.

Given that the Town is currently examining systems to treat wastewater from buildings in the Center, including the library, Ms. Lucas said they are coordinating with officals as plans unfold for the expansion, which will include additional bathrooms connecting to the system.

Members of the public are invited to stop by the library to view plans and speak with Ms. Lucas about the proposed expansion.