Daily Update: Meet library head of youth services Sara Garcia, See this week’s police blotter

Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sara Garcia is library mom with a superpower

Tickets, accidents head week’s police news

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Dec. 12, 2022

Proposed plans unveiled at library

Helping hands for the seriously ill

Column: Travel is so broadening

Suffolk Closeup: Tangling with Robert Moses

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Annual Christmas parade, bonfire brings holiday cheer to downtown Riverhead: Photos

Wrestling: SWR, ESM honor Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane at pre-match ceremony

State awards Sidor Farms $400K to expand capacity, pay tribute to potato farming history

Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash

Riverhead Police arrest UK man in connection to Home Depot theft

Local farm reveals signs of the past as 1700s coin and other treasures recovered from field

‘A miracle’: Supports pours in for Riverhead man after waking from coma

Editorial: Report card on Sound’s water quality is must-read

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold native Jennifer Drofenik honored with statewide leadership award for work at Peconic Landing

Southold students’ LGBTQ+ Christmas tree is vandalized

Southold Blotter: Caller reports homeless encampment on private property

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds

Farm Stand to Plate: Pistachio & Cara Cara Orange Jam Wreath Cookies

Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates

SOUTHFORKER

A spirited harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon

WEATHER

Snow is possible before 9 a.m. today before clouds begin to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees and the low tonight will be 27.