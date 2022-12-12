Shelter Island athletes honored by coaches association

From left, Sophie Clark, Alex Burns, Mary Gennari and Mackenzie Speece were honored at the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association’s awards dinner at East Wind in Wading River on Dec. 6. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

The Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association throws an awesome dinner for award-winning athletes. On Dec 6, over 700 athletes, coaches and parents enjoyed the dazzle of East Wind’s holiday decor as they celebrated the past season.

Alex Burns, Mary Gennari, Mackenzie Speece and Sophie Clark all made the trip to Wading River. Alex and Mary were captains of the fall 2022 Shelter Island varsity volleyball team. Their senior leadership and experience helped mold the squad of young players into a Class D championship squad. They each earned League VIII All League recognition.

Sophie and Mackenzie are juniors. Playing at the varsity level for the first time, each improved her skills and game knowledge markedly over the season. During the Class D Suffolk championship, both stepped up their game to help defeat the Ross Ravens.

Having lost to Ross twice during the season, the match was an uphill battle, but Speece’s serves and Clark’s setting and hitting led the team to the victory.

Speece was named to the County All Tournament team, while Clark earned MVP honors.

It was gratifying to see these four young women honored in front of their peers in the festive venue. A nice reward for months of effort and training and a season well played.

Congratulations!