Shelter Island Calendar of events
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,
4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email
[email protected] for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Meditation: Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s
Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
Hot Chocolate Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Think tea party but no tea. There will be a few different kinds of hot chocolate to choose from as well as some snacks. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
Movie Night: The Polar Express (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. By popular demand, The Polar Express will be shown to celebrate the winter season. There will be popcorn, snacks, and cozy vibes. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS, FAMILIES
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
Intro to Google Docs, 6 p.m. (Zoom) Join this introductory course provided by the library to get familiar with Google Docs, taught by Debbie Dittmer. Pre-requisite: Basic knowledge of the computer and G-mail account. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: In person and ZOOM
Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Monday, December 12, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, December 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, December 13, 1 to 4 p.m.
EMS
Tuesday, December 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION
Tuesday, December 13, 6-9 p.m., Center Firehouse
PLANNING BOARD
Tuesday, December 13, 7 to 8 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, December 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, December 15, 9 to 10 a.m.