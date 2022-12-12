Shelter Island Calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email

[email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s

Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Hot Chocolate Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Think tea party but no tea. There will be a few different kinds of hot chocolate to choose from as well as some snacks. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Movie Night: The Polar Express (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. By popular demand, The Polar Express will be shown to celebrate the winter season. There will be popcorn, snacks, and cozy vibes. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS, FAMILIES

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Intro to Google Docs, 6 p.m. (Zoom) Join this introductory course provided by the library to get familiar with Google Docs, taught by Debbie Dittmer. Pre-requisite: Basic knowledge of the computer and G-mail account. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, December 12, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, December 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS

Tuesday, December 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION

Tuesday, December 13, 6-9 p.m., Center Firehouse

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, December 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, December 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 15, 9 to 10 a.m.