Daily Update: Decking the halls at The Chequit, Student athletes honored
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Calendar of events
Shelter Island athletes honored by coaches association
Jenifer’s Journal: Loneliness of the long-distance lifer
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
DA: 18 gang members indicted for crimes including armed robbery of Lyft driver in Wading River
Pulaski Street students celebrate World Cup with peers in Wales
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Speakers at civic association forum characterize the deer population as an enormous crisis
Southold eatery announces closure as future plans remain pending
NORTHFORKER
Try these seven fish dishes as an alternative to a popular feast
Conquer the holidays with these gift wrapping tips
Shop Local: At Jamesport Country Store, a harmony of old meets new
SOUTHFORKER
6 independently owned Hamptons shops with great toys for kids
Meat and greet: The best butcher-approved cuts (and advice) for your holiday table
Stride into the holidays with jazz and swing raconteur, Judy Carmichael, December 17th
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.