Daily Update: Decking the halls at The Chequit, Student athletes honored

Pastry Chef Mazie Galle stands by her stunning creation. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi))

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Deck the Halls!

Shelter Island Calendar of events

Shelter Island athletes honored by coaches association

Jenifer’s Journal: Loneliness of the long-distance lifer

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

DA: 18 gang members indicted for crimes including armed robbery of Lyft driver in Wading River

Pulaski Street students celebrate World Cup with peers in Wales

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Speakers at civic association forum characterize the deer population as an enormous crisis

Southold eatery announces closure as future plans remain pending

NORTHFORKER

Try these seven fish dishes as an alternative to a popular feast

Conquer the holidays with these gift wrapping tips

Shop Local: At Jamesport Country Store, a harmony of old meets new

SOUTHFORKER

6 independently owned Hamptons shops with great toys for kids

Meat and greet: The best butcher-approved cuts (and advice) for your holiday table

Stride into the holidays with jazz and swing raconteur, Judy Carmichael, December 17th

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.