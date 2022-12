Pastry Chef Mazie Galle stands by her stunning creation. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi))

This stunning gingerbread model of the Chequit Inn in the Heights seen above was not only a labor of love by the Inn’s pastry chef Mazie Galle, but a special Christmas project involving her family, bringing many hands together to celebrate past holidays and memories on Shelter Island.

