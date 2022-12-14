Chief Anthony Reiter elected fire commissioner

Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Anthony Reiter is elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners(Credit: Charity Robey)

Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Anthony Reiter will take a seat on the Board of Fire Commissioners in January.

In an uncontested election Tuesday evening, Chief Reiter was elected with 96 votes. There were two write-in votes for former commissioner Larry Lechmanski, who retired from the Board of Commissioners in 2021.

Chief Reiter joined the Fire Department in 2008 and entered the chief’s line four years later. He has served two terms as chief.

The new commissioner will join Keith Clark, Andy Reeve, Greg Sulahian and Hap Bowditch in developing policies for the Fire District.

The law requires Mr. Reiter to step down as chief, soon after being sworn as commissioner. But prior to the election, Chief Reiter said he would step down sooner if he was elected.

Dan Rasmussen will become the next chief of the all-volunteer Fire Department.