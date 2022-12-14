Islanders on the road for winter track: Make fine showing in all events

COURTESY IMAGE

Two members of the Shelter Island School boys winter track team achieved their personal best results Dec. 10 in a meet at Suffolk County Community College at Brentwood.

In the competition, Jaxson Rylott had a 3rd place finish in the 1,000-meter race, completing his run in 3:03.7 minutes. Noah Green placed 16th in the same race in 3:22.0 minutes.

Among the girls, Sophie Clark placed first in the shotput, setting a school record throw of 29’1.5”.

She already had the old record of 28’5” set last season. Junior Kaitlyn Gulluscio was 4th overall in her best toss of 27’5”. Freshman Lili Kuhr came in 33rd with a 18’5.” There were 50 girls competing in the event.

Andrea Napoles, captain of the Shelter Island School girls winter track team, running the 1,500 meters at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Dec. 10. (Courtesy photo)

Senior captain Andrea Napoles had a nice double performance in the 1,500 meters with a time of 6:35 and the 600 meters with a time of 2:19.4.

MacKenzie Speece and Elena Schack were the Islanders’ top two performers in the 600 meters, with Speece recording a time of 2:07.2, good for 19th place, and Schack’s time was 2:18.

In the 300 meters Speece and Susanne Kane ran their season’s best times of :57.1 and :59.6.

Freshman Madison Sobejana gave the 55 meters a try for the first time and after a stumble did well with a time of :09.6.

During the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4, it was high school opening day for winter indoor track and field. On Dec. 3, the girls team of six athletes traveled to Brentwood to compete with 13 other schools. Five of the girls were competing in their first indoor track meet. Highlights for the girls was a fourth place finish in a field of 65 competitors.

Gulluscio in the shot put had a personal best throw of 27’5”. The five first-time athletes were Kuhr, who ran the 55 meters in :9.74; the shot put of 17’5”; Sobejana in the 800-meters race walk had a time of 6:48 and competed in the long jump; and Schack in the 300 meter race had a time of :58.1 and competed in the long jump.

Speece had two great races in the 600 meters with a time of 2:07.7 and the 300 meters with a time of :56.2. Also, brand new to the sport was Susie Kane in the long jump and she ran the 300 meters in a time of :57.9.

Boys went to Brentwood on Dec. 4, for their meet. Jaxson Rylott and junior Noah Green set lifetime personal records for the 1,600 meters. Rylott placed first in the freshmen/sophomore 1,600 meters with a time of 5:17.1 and Green ran a 6:01.2 in the open 1,600 meters.