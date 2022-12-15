Daily Update: Fire commissioner elected, Island events calendar

Outdoor events like the lighting of the 1810 windmill at Sylvester Manor on Friday, Dec. 9 kicked off the holiday season with plenty of hot chocolate to ward off the chill. Celebrations are moving indoors for the next few weeks. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Chief Anthony Reiter elected fire commissioner

Islanders on the road for winter track: Make fine showing in all events

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 15, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Group for the East End marks a half-century of conservation, education

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Judge sentences Flanders woman to 1 to 3 years for DWI crash that killed her daughter

NORTHFORKER

Fill your loved ones’ stockings with these fifteen North Fork gifts

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Suhru Teroldego, $30

The sweet magic of The Cookery

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain after 4 p.m. and winds overnight could gust as high as 44 mph, the weather service said.