Shelter Island holiday hospitality: Music and meals served up for special times

Outdoor events like the lighting of the 1810 windmill at Sylvester Manor on Friday, Dec. 9 kicked off the holiday season with plenty of hot chocolate to ward off the chill. Celebrations are moving indoors for the next few weeks. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Islanders have had a wealth of outdoor events to mark the December holidays, from the Windmill Lighting at the Sylvester Manor Farm to the Christmas Parade and the evening Walk in the Woods at Mashomack.

As colder weather drives us indoors, the Island’s hospitality industry has a lot of events planned. The Chequit (thechequithotel.com) 631-749-0018 plans its Ugly Sweater Holiday Party on Dec. 17; a Christmas Eve Party on the 24th; and the Tavern is open for Christmas.

The Ram’s Head Inn (theramsheadinn.com) – 631-749-0811 will host a Cabaret Night on Saturday, Dec. 17. Guests can enjoy a night of Cabaret in the Bar and Lounge while enjoying cocktails, wine, dinner or light bites from the Bar Menu. Music is regularly offered at the Inn, with William Cento on Piano on Fridays, Dec. 16 and 23; Dick’s Jazz Quintet plays on Sunday, Dec. 18. William Cento will also perform at a Christmas Eve Brunch. The inn will serve a Christmas Eve Dinner and be closed for Christmas Day.

If you’d like to host your own holiday party featuring a restaurant’s specialties, Leon 1909 has a private room — a variety of suggested menus for different size parties is featured on the website (leon1909.com) 631-749-9123.

Isola is open for its winter schedule, serving Italian specialties. The restaurant features musical performers and what’s becoming a popular happening: karaoke night on Fridays. (isolany.com) 631-749-9036.

Vine Street Cafe is accepting reservations for Christmas Eve Dinner, (vinestreetcafe.com) 631-7w49-3210. The restaurant is serving dinner every day except Tuesday and Wednesday; the VSC Market is open Thursday through Monday.

18 Bay, on Stearns Point Road, (18bayrestaurant.com) – 631-749-0053 is taking reservations for its New Year’s Eve Dinner. The multi-course dinner prepared by Chefs Elizabeth Ronzetti and Adam Kopels, to be served on Saturday, December 31, is priced at $125 per person.

If you prefer to have your holiday special dinners at home, the Island has a variety of great options as well. The Reporter will carry a list of those providers in next week’s issue.