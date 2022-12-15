Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 15, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m., Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Hot Chocolate Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Think tea party but no tea. There will be a few different kinds of hot chocolate to choose from as well as some snacks. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Movie Night: The Polar Express (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. By popular demand, The Polar Express will be shown to celebrate the winter season. There will be popcorn, snacks, and cozy vibes. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Turtle Candy w/ Pecans and Caramel Take-and-Make. Delicious snacks, easy to make. They require a microwave (the caramel and chocolate need to be melted so it could be done on the stove as well) and a refrigerator. All ingredients provided by the library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Tween Graphic Novel Club (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. December meeting of the graphic novel book club, discussing November’s book and picking the book for December. Snacks, drinks, and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS, FAMILIES

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

Mason Jar Snowman, 10 a.m., Library. This holiday mason jar craft doubles as an ornament, holiday decoration or a glowing luminary. Use a glue gun, sponge brush and decoupage to create this little winter snowman. Visit silibrary.org to register.

A Tour of the North Fork w/ Rosemary McKinley, 1 p.m. Ever wonder what life was like on the North Fork in 1650 before traffic, cars and convenience stores? Rosemary McKinley was a history and writing teacher. Her book is “101 Glimpses of the North Fork and Islands.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow at the Ram’s Head Inn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

Mystery Book Club – A Sea of Trouble by Donna Leon, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Commissario Brunetti finds himself on the island Pellestrina investigating the murder of two fishermen. The community is bound by a code of loyalty and suspicion of outsiders which hinders his work. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS – In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, December 15, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, December 15, 7 to 8 p.m.

WAC

Monday, December 19, to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION AND ANNUAL MEETING

Tuesday, December 20, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS

Wednesday, December 21, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.