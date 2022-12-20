Daily Update: Menorah lighting marks start of Hanukkah, Spike in cold-stunned turtles on local beaches
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Traditional Menorah lighting in the Center
Spike in turtles in distress: ‘Cold-stunned’ turtles on local beaches
The bluebirds of happiness: Mashomack’s 20-year old-project brings birds back
Islanders fall to Killer Bees: Show great improvement against Bridgehampton
Charity cooks: A Christmas cookie from awhile back
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘Our version of Mother Teresa,’ dies at 83
Butterfly Effect Project hosts Christmas gift giveaway, receives $10K donation just in time for the holidays
Boys Basketball: Lacking intensity, Shoreham-Wading River falls to Bayport-Blue Point, 66-35
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold school district may tap repair reserve to address infrastructure concerns
Boys Basketball: Mattituck downs Southold in 58-26 victory in Division opener
Hanukkah celebrations begin in Greenport with annual Menorah lighting
NORTHFORKER
Baking challah bread with Southold’s Ellen Love
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.