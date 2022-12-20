Daily Update: Menorah lighting marks start of Hanukkah, Spike in cold-stunned turtles on local beaches

Rabbi Berel Lerman lights the Menorah at the traditional ceremony in the Center Sunday evening. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Traditional Menorah lighting in the Center

Spike in turtles in distress: ‘Cold-stunned’ turtles on local beaches

The bluebirds of happiness: Mashomack’s 20-year old-project brings birds back

Islanders fall to Killer Bees: Show great improvement against Bridgehampton

Charity cooks: A Christmas cookie from awhile back

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘Our version of Mother Teresa,’ dies at 83

Butterfly Effect Project hosts Christmas gift giveaway, receives $10K donation just in time for the holidays

Boys Basketball: Lacking intensity, Shoreham-Wading River falls to Bayport-Blue Point, 66-35

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold school district may tap repair reserve to address infrastructure concerns

Boys Basketball: Mattituck downs Southold in 58-26 victory in Division opener

Hanukkah celebrations begin in Greenport with annual Menorah lighting

NORTHFORKER

Baking challah bread with Southold’s Ellen Love

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.