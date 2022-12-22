Daily Update: Weekly events calendar, Doris Sliker celebrates 100th birthday

Doris Sliker. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Marking 100 years, not skipping a beat: Family and friends celebrate Doris Sliker

Shelter Island takeout options for holiday meals

Jessie King and Reeve Andrew wed on Shelter Island

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Dec. 22, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Newman family fundraiser canceled after town denies permit for event

Tensions flare at Village work session after plans for Peconic Jitney stall

Mattituck man sentenced to 4-12 years in prison for fatal DWI crash in Riverhead

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 22, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hundreds pack Town Board meeting to demand Calverton moratorium

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s Happening on the North Fork on New Year’s Eve

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will move into the area by 4 p.m. and the temperature will remain in the mid-40s overnight.