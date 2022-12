Ryan Sanwald scores two in a close battle with Greenport as Nate Sanwald (21), Jackson Roher (11) and Ari Waife (behind #13) are in position for a rebound than never came. (Credit:Cliff Clark)

The Shelter Island junior varsity boys basketball team lost a hard-fought game at home against Greenport on Dec. 19.

Ray Sanwald was again Shelter Island’s top scorer with 13 points.

There are three more games for the JV team, all on the road.

The Islanders are now 6-2 on the season.