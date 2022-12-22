Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Dec. 22, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x 3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Turtle Candy w/ Pecans and Caramel Take-and-Make.These delicious snacks are so easy to make but they do require a microwave (the caramel and chocolate both need to be melted so it could be done on the stove as well) and a refrigerator. The library will provide all of the ingredients. This is a fun family activity, perfect for a cold winter day. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Shakespeare in Community – Henry VI Part 2, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom)

This second part of this trilogy centered on the War of the Roses offers a view of the complex relationship between the King and his Protector, Duke Humphrey. It explores the nature of history, the relationship between law and equity and the role of conscience. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS – In person and ZOOM

Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

CHRISTMAS – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, December 26, 2022

BOARD OF ETHICS

Thursday, December 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY -TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, January 2, 2023

FIRE DISTRICT ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse