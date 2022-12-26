What is that? Dec. 26, 2022

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was first to correctly identify, via email, last week’s mystery photo (see right) as the American eagle atop the monument at Wilson Circle that honors the 65 Island men, and one Island woman, Army Nurse Gertrude Clark, who served during World War 1, from 1917 to 1919.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Tom Speeches phoned in the correct ID, adding that it is “a symbol of democracy and freedom and those who sacrificed so much for us.”

And Esther Simovich was right on the money with her identification on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

The eagle just celebrated a birthday. It’s been flying since it was installed 100 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1922.