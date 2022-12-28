Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team falls to  Greenport

Evan Weslek scoring on a jumper near the top of the key during Shelter Island’s loss at Greenport on Dec. 19. Weslek, an 8th grader, finished the game with a season-high 20 points. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Shelter Island’s boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Greenport for a league game on Monday, December 19th.

The Porters won the game by a score of 91-52, but this lopsided score was not indicative of the game. The Islanders actually held a 12-8 lead early, as Bazzy Quigley Dunning connected on a 3-point jumper, a drive to the basket and a short 6-foot jumper off the dribble, totaling a quick 7 points.

Evan Weslek, and big brother Harrison, also contributed an additional 4 points on two excellent moves to the basket.

Things looked good for the Islanders, but the Porters went on a 12-2 run, building up a 25-14 lead in the final two minutes of the 1st quarter.

The Islanders were victims of 15 turnovers during the 1st half of this game. The Porters picked up the tempo of their offense in the 2nd quarter, capitalizing on Islander turnovers, utilizing more defensive pressure, as well as running their fast-break offense. In addition, the Porters dominated the offensive boards, gaining many second chance opportunities.

But both Harrison and Evan Weslek were determined to keep this game competitive, combining for 5 field goals. One highlight was an excellent bounce pass from Hayden Davidson to Harrison cutting to the basket for a successful lay-up.

The Islanders trailed at halftime by a score of 51-25.

During the 3rd quarter, the Islanders were outscored 19-15 and by a score of 21-12 in the final quarter. All 11 Porters who were in uniform for the game played and scored. Kal Marine led the Porters with 20 points, but there were four additional players who were in double figures, accounting for 67 of the Porters 91 points.

Evan Weslek, just an 8th grader, led the Islanders with a season high 20 points, and his brother Harrison scored 18 points. Senior guard Bazzy Quigley-Dunning scored 10 points, but unfortunately, fouled out in the middle of the 3rd quarter. Another starter, Hayden Davidson also fouled out in the 4th quarter.

The Islanders need to clean-up their defense, especially in transition and getting back on defense to deter easy fast-break scoring opportunities.

Offensively, the Islanders have made significant progress since last year. The coaching staff is well aware of the need to improve their defensive skills, to include defensive rebounding as well. A lack of varsity depth limits the coaches and their ability to keep fresh legs on the court.

Overall, the players realize their strengths and weaknesses and are committed to improving their defensive efforts.

Their next game is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd against Bridgehampton at Shelter Island at 6:15 p.m.. This will be the team’s first home game of the 2022-23 winter season.

Come on out and support your team.