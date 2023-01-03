(Credit: Courtesy image)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Dec. 19, 2022 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the carges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Luis M. Crespo Avecillas, Patchogue, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Hally E. Dinkel, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $125 plus $63.

Hiram W. Emery, Greenwich, Conn., equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Silvia B. Galvez Cordova, Riverhead, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Jhonson W. Gutama, East Hampton, unlicensed driver, fined $125 plus $93.

Christopher B. Inzerillo, Glen Head, equipment violation, fined $175 plus $63.

Mason M. Marcello, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Hector J. Rodriguez-Mena, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Ashley Spivek, Long Island City, parking without permit, fined $100.

Eighteen cases were adjourned to a future date on the calendar, 17 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.