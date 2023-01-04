Accidents top Police activity

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Shelter Island Police responded to several accident scenes during the holiday week.

Icy roads on Dec. 29 contributed to an accident at 6:21 a.m. when a 2007 Toyota pickup truck driven by Israel C. Alfaroelias, 55, of East Marion veered off South Ferry Road striking a fence and hedges of a private house and over- turned on the passenger side. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and determined there was no need to transport the driver to a hospital. A towing service arrived on the scene to right the vehicle and no tow was necessary although damage to the truck was estimated at more than $1,000.

The icy roadway contributed to another accident Dec. 29 at 6:37 a.m. — this one at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Summerfield Place when a 2016 Toyota struck a telephone pole. The driver, Tarissa M. Shepley, 30, of Yonkers was uninjured although the vehicle had to be towed from the scene, having sustained damage in excess of $1,000.

A deer ran into a 2022 BMW driven by Stephen P. Harvey on South Ferry on Dec. 23 at 4:02 p.m. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be in excess of $1,000.

A deer ran into the road striking a 2022 Honda driven by Christian A. Moreno Santacruz, 30, of Shelter Island on Smith Street at 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 26. Damage to the vehicle was in excess of $1,000.

Debra M. Schack, 50, of Shelter Island reported to police on noon Dec. 30, her 2017 Honda was parked and apparently sideswiped by an unknown vehicle, sustaining damage of more than $1,000. She said she did not know where the vehicle was parked or when it was sideswiped.

OTHER REPORTS

Shelter Island Police responded to a call for assistance from Riverhead Police on an investigation, details of which were not specified. The call came in Jan. 1 at 11:34 a.m.

The Island Police also responded to a request from Southold Police at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 to try to locate a person who it was thought might be at North Ferry. The Greenport resident who made the call said a roommate was not answering his phone. The roommate was located at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and no further action was necessary.

Police responded to two reports of downed wires. The first was on Dec. 27 at 6:40 p.m. when a caller said there was a downed cable wire in the roadway on Tarkettle Road. Police were able to leave a message for the homeowner to report the downed wiring to Cablevision.

The second down wire was found by a police officer on West Neck Road and was removed from the road. A tenant in the residence was advised to alert Cablevision to repair the wire.

Three incidents of fraud are being investigated by police. The first was reported on Dec. 29 at 11:13 a.m. in which a caller said a shared checking account had been tapped. The second was reported at 3 p.m. Dec. 30, but details were not available.

The third, also without details was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

A caller told police he lost a wallet in the Heights. The call came in at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 31.

A cellphone found in the Center was turned over to police at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 1.

A woman in the Center requested police assistance for a flat tire at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 1. Police were able to inflate the tire without further incident.

A kayak was reported floating West Neck Creek at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 27 and police discovered it was frozen in place. A marine unit was called to follow up on the situation.

Police responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 28 at a Center house of an outside leak. It turned out a spigot just had to be turned off.

A caller in the Center on Dec. 28 at 9:39 a.m. complained a neighbor was photographing workers on his property was told the neighbor was allowed to take pictures from his own property.

Another caller complained on Jan. 1 at 3:25 p.m. that a neighbor in Dering Harbor placed unidentified equipment on or near his property. Police said the situation was a matter for civil litigation and the neighbors could contact attorneys.

TRAFFIC STOPS

Police were in a holiday mood delivering warnings to drivers, but not issuing summonses to three drivers.

A youth on a mini-bike was advised mini-bikes aren’t allowed on the road with police advising parents of the same.

Police conducted a distracted driver enforcement effort in the Center at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 28 and reported they found no violations.

The conducted a radar enforcement effort on Cartwright Road on Dec. 30 and observed no violation.

ANIMALS

The owner of a dog called police Dec. 26 at noon after her dog chased a deer onto ice at Crab Creek and the ice broke. The dog was able to escape from the water before police arrived and the deer made it out, according to the report.

Police investigated a call from the owner of a dog who was sick. An animal control officer responded and determined the animal to wait until morning to see a veterinarian.

A woman in the Center called police on Dec. 28 at noon to report to report her leashed dog was outside her residence, and was attacked and bitten b y another dog. She said her landlord had advised her to file a report. She said she did not require further action at this time.

A caller reported a black Lab at loose in the Center on Jan. 10:27 a.m. Animal control officer identified the dog as belonging to a known owner, informing the owner to retrieve the animal.

ALARMS

Police responded to six alarms.

A carbon monoxide detector went off in a Center house and Shelter Island firefighters determined there was a leak in the boiler in the basement. They ventilated the area

Another alarm sounded at a West Neck Road residence where a high temperature alarm signaled a possible problem. The call came in at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 27 and police determined the temperature in the house was 89 degrees but deteerct4ed no problem. Police speculated a thermostat may have malfunctioned in inclement weather.

Another in a West Neck kitchen at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 28 was caused because of a lack of an oven hood, resulting in setting off the alarm.

An alarm at a Hay Beach house on Dec. 28 at 9:44 a.m. turned out to pose no problem. Contractors were working at the house.

Another was a medical alert triggered accidentally.

Another was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to seven calls, transporting patients to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

One EMS response did not require transport to a hospital.