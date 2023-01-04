Daily Update: CPF revenues decline in 2022, LaLota calls for investigation into newly elected fellow Republican

1st District Congressman-elect Nick LaLota. (Credit: John Griffin)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Community Preservation Funds decline for 11 months of 2022

LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday; calls for investigation into newly-elected fellow Republican

The gift of wellness to yourself

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Court records: Judge sides with town in eminent domain fight

These local breweries are participating in a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser to help build affordable housing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Community service expo planned for Saturday ahead of MLK National Day of Service

NORTHFORKER

Skip the landfills: What to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season

Made on the North Fork: Snail Art with Laura Klahre

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Whole roasted cauliflower and grapes

South Fork Dream Home: Peace and privacy in Shelter Island’s Hay Beach

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. and areas of fog are possible. The low tonight will be around 44.