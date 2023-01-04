Daily Update: CPF revenues decline in 2022, LaLota calls for investigation into newly elected fellow Republican
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Community Preservation Funds decline for 11 months of 2022
LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday; calls for investigation into newly-elected fellow Republican
The gift of wellness to yourself
Court records: Judge sides with town in eminent domain fight
These local breweries are participating in a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser to help build affordable housing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Community service expo planned for Saturday ahead of MLK National Day of Service
NORTHFORKER
Skip the landfills: What to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season
Made on the North Fork: Snail Art with Laura Klahre
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Whole roasted cauliflower and grapes
South Fork Dream Home: Peace and privacy in Shelter Island’s Hay Beach
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. and areas of fog are possible. The low tonight will be around 44.