Killer bees sting Islanders

The Islanders hosted the Killer Bees at home on Tuesday, for an evening varsity league game.

Bridgehampton has a deep, well balanced, formidable team in Class D. The Islanders had lost to Bridgehampton back on Dec. 16 by a score of 81-42.

The game began with the Islanders taking a quick 4-2 lead but unfortunately, the Killer Bees went on a 26-0 run and closed out the opening quarter with a 28-4 advantage. Unfortunately, the Islanders didn’t handle both the full court and half court pressure well, committing numerous turnovers which their opponents turned into easy baskets.

But things changed during the second quarter with the Islanders outscoring the Killer Bees by a score of 16-9 but the Islanders still trailed at intermission 37-20. Harrison Weslek (#5 with 10 points), Evan Weslek (#3 with 4 points) and Bazzy Quigley-Dunning (with 2 points) combined for all 16 Islander points in that second quarter. The team played better defense and attacked the basket consistently throughout the period. In fact, the Islanders scored on 8 lay-ups and 2 jump shots on their 10 field goals during the first half.

But once again, the starters for Bridgehampton picked up their defensive pressure in the third quarter, causing numerous turnovers, easy baskets resulted in 26 points during those 8 minutes. The Islanders trailed 63-25 going into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was won by the Killer Bees 16-13, resulting in a final score of 79-38. Bridgehampton had 4 of its 5 starters in double figures combining for 62 of the team’s 79 points. Their only weakness was from the foul line where they converted on only 3 of 12 free-throw attempts.

The Islanders were led by sophomore Harrison Weslek who scored a season high 24 points, as his brother, 8th grader Evan Weslek, scored 10 points.

The team will play its next home game tonight, Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:45 p.m. against Southold. The team appreciates the support fans have provided. The coaches and team are determined to continue to work on improving their play throughout the 2022-23 winter season.