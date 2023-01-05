Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Jan. 5, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m., Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays,

4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church,

Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays,

11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Paper Winter Wonderland Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) This cute paper craft is the perfect way to keep yourself entertained on a cold day. You get to be as creative as you’d like to design your own winter wonderland. The library will provide the supplies and you provide the imagination. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Shelter Island Book Club: The Burgess Boys by Elizabeth Strout, 5 p.m. Haunted by their father’s death, Jim and Bob Burgess escape to New York City as soon as possible. Jim, a sleek, successful corporate lawyer, has belittled his bighearted brother their whole lives, and Bob, a Legal Aid attorney who idolizes Jim, has always taken it in stride. But their long-standing dynamic is upended when their sister, Susan — the Burgess sibling who stayed behind — urgently calls them home. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Friday Night Dialogue: All’s Fair and Other California Stories w/ Linda Feyder, 7 p.m. Linda Feyder will discuss her book in person at the library and on Zoom. In this debut collection writer and psychotherapist Feyder portrays a diverse group of protagonists seeking fulfillment and connection in sunny California. She sketches her characters with pitch-perfect honesty as they reassess their identities or confront the exact moment when they face the fragility of life or of themselves. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, January 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND

ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, January 9, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, January 9, 5 to 7 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, January 9, 8 to 9 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, January 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 12, 7 to 8 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees meeting

Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m.