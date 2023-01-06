Daily Update: Lisa Shaw honored as Person of the Year, Jake Card finishes in golf tournament’s top 10

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Lisa Shaw is the Reporter’s Person of the Year

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Many choices for Person of the Year

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Jan. 5, 2023

Eye on the Ball: Jake Card finishes in tournament’s top 10

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm

Federal spending package includes support for Plum Island preservation effort

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2022 Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter

NORTHFORKER

The Catered Fork takes over Erik’s in Southold

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 7

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: Wölffer Spring in a Bottle, $20

Finley’s Fiction knows the books you’ll be reading in 2023

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast today and the high temperature will be near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of patchy fog are possible before 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 30.